Announcing our next campaign: Sounds in Space - 2024/08/06

Sounds in Space is the theme of our next campaign, ¨Sounds in Space¨.
It will feature: Subspace Rhapsody Pike (new) 5, EV Suit Uhura (existing) 5, and Cellist Adira (existing) 4*
The last reward of the Ultimate track will be Sounds in Space Avatar.
This campaign will start on Tuesday, [08/06] at 12am ET (17:00 UTC), and end on Monday,, [09/03] at 11:59pm ET (Tuesday, [09/03] at 04:59 UTC).
You have one week left to complete the ¨It's Getting Hot In Here¨. campaign!
Lastly, we hope you’ll enjoy this week’s event.
Thank you for playing,
The STAR TREK TIMELINES Team
