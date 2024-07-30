Announcing our next campaign: Sounds in Space - 2024/08/06

Share · View all patches · Build 15201781 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 16:13:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Sounds in Space is the theme of our next campaign, ¨Sounds in Space¨.

It will feature: Subspace Rhapsody Pike (new) 5, EV Suit Uhura (existing) 5, and Cellist Adira (existing) 4*

The last reward of the Ultimate track will be Sounds in Space Avatar.

This campaign will start on Tuesday, [08/06] at 12am ET (17:00 UTC), and end on Monday,, [09/03] at 11:59pm ET (Tuesday, [09/03] at 04:59 UTC).

You have one week left to complete the ¨It's Getting Hot In Here¨. campaign!

