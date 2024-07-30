 Skip to content

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure update for 30 July 2024

Update Notes 07/30

Share · View all patches · Build 15201606 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 17:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reloading saved data in some areas fixed (mainly provoking issues in Merriton)
  • Characters in Hurveth were missing after save n loading after act 3

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2596421
