- Reloading saved data in some areas fixed (mainly provoking issues in Merriton)
- Characters in Hurveth were missing after save n loading after act 3
Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure update for 30 July 2024
Update Notes 07/30
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2596421
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update