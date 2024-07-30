KitHack Model Club is coming out of Early Access on 1st August

Hello, KitHackers!

Before anything else, let me make one thing clear: Leaving Early Access does not mean we feel the game is complete.

We still have loads more we want to do with the game, and we do plan to continue developing KitHack for as long as we are able. We feel however, that being under the Early Access category is putting us at a disadvantage, as games in this category have massively reduced visibility, and don't qualify for several marketing opportunities in and out of Steam.

Our plan for KitHack has always been for it to be, not so much a Work-in-Progress, but rather a living, ever evolving project, that is as much a game as a platform for mods and other community creations; so we're not saying we've reached version 1.0. In fact, we were already in version 1.2 before this, and the next update is imminent. It just means that development is ongoing, and provided things go well, we'll just continue working on updates, adding new features and fixes for as long as we can.

In any case, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you for being part of the KitHack community. Your creativity and passion have been truly inspiring, and we are grateful for all the time you’ve dedicated to exploring and pushing the boundaries of our game. From stunning vehicle designs to the warm welcome you extend to new players, and the incredible custom scenarios you've crafted, we are constantly amazed by what you’ve accomplished!

With our official launch approaching, we anticipate a wave of new players joining the community. If you're familiar with the game, we kindly ask that you help us in welcoming these newcomers and showing them the limitless possibilities KitHack has to offer!

Thank you once again, KitHackers!