Update 0.34 now available!

Discover the 5 new weapons added to your arsenal! With these additions, we complete the original set of weapons for your reinforcements, reaching a total of 32 variants to master.

Additionally, we've been collecting user feedback and are working on significant improvements to the user interface, accessibility, and, of course, Steam achievements and other exciting surprises. These new features will arrive in upcoming updates.

As always, we appreciate your comments, criticisms, and suggestions. Your feedback is invaluable to continue improving!