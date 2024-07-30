 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EON Trooper update for 30 July 2024

Update 0.34 now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 15201569 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 15:59:34 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Discover the 5 new weapons added to your arsenal! With these additions, we complete the original set of weapons for your reinforcements, reaching a total of 32 variants to master.

Additionally, we've been collecting user feedback and are working on significant improvements to the user interface, accessibility, and, of course, Steam achievements and other exciting surprises. These new features will arrive in upcoming updates.

Enjoy the update!

As always, we appreciate your comments, criticisms, and suggestions. Your feedback is invaluable to continue improving!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2452801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link