 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

True Boxing VR update for 30 July 2024

Major improvements to TrueBoxing VR

Share · View all patches · Build 15201539 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 19:46:18 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update has major improvements with the following headlines:

  • 3 new opponents (now total 8 different opponents)
  • Improved NPC AI logoic
  • Improved hit ratio
  • Improved graphics
  • New added animations

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2556621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link