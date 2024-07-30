 Skip to content

Norland update for 30 July 2024

Patch #12 (New Feature: Lesser Lords Added)

Patch #12 (New Feature: Lesser Lords Added) · Last edited 30 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today, we are rolling out the highly anticipated feature, designed in collaboration with the community: Lesser Lords (the name was also suggested by one of the players).

All your children and untitled lords will become Lesser Lords, whose fate you can decide while they continue to live in your province. You can make them knights and free lords, send them to the Church, arrange marriages (for the girls), or grant them titles. This way, you can plan the upbringing of your children and retire the elders (who can retain roles as mentors).

Patch Notes:
New
  • Lesser lords.
  • A mad lord can now be stripped of their title.
Fixes
  • Burned villages will be restored after settling an abandoned city.
We will continue working on enhancing your gaming experience, so leave reviews and give us feedback! Stay with us; we're just getting started!

