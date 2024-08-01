 Skip to content

The Troop update for 1 August 2024

1st August patch

Last edited 1 August 2024

  • New language: Simplified Chinese
  • AI improvements: infantry assaulting buildings
  • AI improvements: general attacking behaviour
  • AI improvements: retreat behaviour
  • AI fix: German transport vehicles
  • Various small bug fixes and improvements

