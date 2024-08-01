- New language: Simplified Chinese
- AI improvements: infantry assaulting buildings
- AI improvements: general attacking behaviour
- AI improvements: retreat behaviour
- AI fix: German transport vehicles
- Various small bug fixes and improvements
The Troop update for 1 August 2024
1st August patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
