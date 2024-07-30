Archtower v0.5.8.0 patchnotes

Archtower v0.5.8.0 build is ready!
Free Demo updated as well.
v0.5.8.0 Patchnotes:
WHAT'S NEW
-Only for Alpha-
- Act IV has started
- New Floor 11
- New track
- New enemies
- Maximum clan level increased to 70
- New gray junk for sale
- Auto-pick for level 3 locks is now available
- 2 new rare quality achievements
- 8 new achievements of epic quality
- Max character level increased to 18
- Level 18 gear (only from rare merchant for now)
- New power crystal "Armor Shattering"
- New quest from the Gemcutter
- New weapons - Crystal Rods (first INT-weapon)
- New perk "Crystal Weapon Mastery" (requires INT 30)
CHANGES
-Alpha and Demo-
- Level 1-1 redesigned
- During acceleration, the character leaves a trail, like during the Fighter's "Power Charge"
- Redesigned the Gemcutter's shop tabs
- Other minor changes
-Only for Alpha-
- Added scrolling for the list of floors after passing the third act
- Reduced the cost of Khasha's experiments to 50 plant parts per an experiment
- Updated the images for the achievements "Ritual abolition", "King's demise", and "Suppressing the champion"
- The “Skirmish in Dust Arena” and “Suppressing the champion” achievements are now of purple quality
- The achievements "Lab assistant" and "Botanist" now require three times less
- The achievements "Get a bite" and "Light Snack" require half as much
- The achievements "Manipulation" and "Petmancer" require half as much
- Smoother random when crafting a large number of chem consumables at once
- Fighter, Vandal, shield damage upgrades enhanced from x5 to x10
- Passing Act III also unlocks crystal rods
- After passing Act III, the talent “Insight” also improves the accuracy of crystal weapons
- The power crystal “Multi-Strike” works with crystal weapons in a particular way
- Additional goods for the Rarity Merchant
- Other minor changes
FIXES
-Alpha and Demo-
- Intro, couldn't talk to the tower steward using the gamepad
- Some code optimization
- Fixed rare incorrect display of ammo slot
- Chances of rings and necklaces appearing are increasing due to the unlocking of new gear
- Fixed shield slam damage calculation
- Fixed a crash when attacking bosses with a throwing knife
- Other minor fixes
-Only for Alpha-
- Fixed getting stuck between a tree and crates in the center room of level 10-1
- Fixed incorrect display of weapons on Act 3 weapon racks
- Parrying with a perfect block not only prohibits shield blocking, but also dodges
- Archer, Poisoner, upgrades for defense bans did not ban shield blocking
- Fixed invisible miniboss incorrect behavior when fighting a hound
- Bugfix, fixed a crash when trying to upgrade equipment on gamepad
- Ammunition for pistols also increases the lower damage like for crossbows
- Fixed incorrect description of crossbow and pistol attacks in the skill window
- Bugfix, can't use "Double-Hit" without a melee weapon
- Other minor fixes
Changed files in this update