 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Archtower update for 30 July 2024

Archtower v0.5.8.0 patchnotes

Share · View all patches · Build 15200998 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Archtower v0.5.8.0 build is ready!
Free Demo updated as well.

v0.5.8.0 Patchnotes:

WHAT'S NEW

-Only for Alpha-

  • Act IV has started
  • New Floor 11
  • New track
  • New enemies
  • Maximum clan level increased to 70
  • New gray junk for sale
  • Auto-pick for level 3 locks is now available
  • 2 new rare quality achievements
  • 8 new achievements of epic quality
  • Max character level increased to 18
  • Level 18 gear (only from rare merchant for now)
  • New power crystal "Armor Shattering"
  • New quest from the Gemcutter
  • New weapons - Crystal Rods (first INT-weapon)
  • New perk "Crystal Weapon Mastery" (requires INT 30)
CHANGES

-Alpha and Demo-

  • Level 1-1 redesigned
  • During acceleration, the character leaves a trail, like during the Fighter's "Power Charge"
  • Redesigned the Gemcutter's shop tabs
  • Other minor changes

-Only for Alpha-

  • Added scrolling for the list of floors after passing the third act
  • Reduced the cost of Khasha's experiments to 50 plant parts per an experiment
  • Updated the images for the achievements "Ritual abolition", "King's demise", and "Suppressing the champion"
  • The “Skirmish in Dust Arena” and “Suppressing the champion” achievements are now of purple quality
  • The achievements "Lab assistant" and "Botanist" now require three times less
  • The achievements "Get a bite" and "Light Snack" require half as much
  • The achievements "Manipulation" and "Petmancer" require half as much
  • Smoother random when crafting a large number of chem consumables at once
  • Fighter, Vandal, shield damage upgrades enhanced from x5 to x10
  • Passing Act III also unlocks crystal rods
  • After passing Act III, the talent “Insight” also improves the accuracy of crystal weapons
  • The power crystal “Multi-Strike” works with crystal weapons in a particular way
  • Additional goods for the Rarity Merchant
  • Other minor changes
FIXES

-Alpha and Demo-

  • Intro, couldn't talk to the tower steward using the gamepad
  • Some code optimization
  • Fixed rare incorrect display of ammo slot
  • Chances of rings and necklaces appearing are increasing due to the unlocking of new gear
  • Fixed shield slam damage calculation
  • Fixed a crash when attacking bosses with a throwing knife
  • Other minor fixes

-Only for Alpha-

  • Fixed getting stuck between a tree and crates in the center room of level 10-1
  • Fixed incorrect display of weapons on Act 3 weapon racks
  • Parrying with a perfect block not only prohibits shield blocking, but also dodges
  • Archer, Poisoner, upgrades for defense bans did not ban shield blocking
  • Fixed invisible miniboss incorrect behavior when fighting a hound
  • Bugfix, fixed a crash when trying to upgrade equipment on gamepad
  • Ammunition for pistols also increases the lower damage like for crossbows
  • Fixed incorrect description of crossbow and pistol attacks in the skill window
  • Bugfix, can't use "Double-Hit" without a melee weapon
  • Other minor fixes

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1837690/Archtower/

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1837691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link