Tower of Hidden Waifus update for 30 July 2024

Tower of Hidden Waifus is Out Now!

30 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's finally here! Tower of Hidden Waifus is now live and ready for you to explore.

Discover the mystery of the tower located in Drumna, a small village in the west of Soleborn, where residents have been tormented by the "demons" of the tower, screaming and roaring at night, disturbing their peace.

Embark on this exciting adventure to find the hidden waifus, save the imprisoned ones, and expect to be rewarded in pleasurable ways! Can you be the one adventurer to make it out successfully?

Thank you for all your support and patience—now go have a blast!

