MAJOR Engineered To Purpose update for 30 July 2024

Tower Defense Sale Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 15200593 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 15:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all,

It's finally here, our first big update timed for our first discounted sale for Engineered to Purpose. Thank you for your patience - we hope you enjoy the changes that we're rolling out for the game. Here's a full breakdown of all of the changes:

Targeting Type Revamp

-Targeting type is set on tower placement rather than changed in real-time
-World 2 balance has been updated to account for this change

Minelayer

-New weapon component added to the game that fires mines that explode when enemies are within range

Saturation replaces Heuristics

-Saturation modifier added to Blaster towers, giving them a charge of percentage-based damage every few seconds
-Heuristics modifiers on existing towers will be replaced with Power modifiers

Tower Charge visuals

-Added clearer visualization for charging mechanics on towers when you select them

-Added special visual logic for laser ramp and saturation

SFX Pass
-Added new SFX for various UI elements and in-game interactions

Bug Fixes
-Fixed issues with updating towers
-Adjusted visuals for critical damage hit
-Fixed issues with convertor passive not triggering save
-Cursor can no longer leave the screen
-Can switch monitor that the game shows up on in settings now
-Fixed issues with the Accelerator convertor
-Some performance optimization

Thanks again everyone, cheers!
Engineered to Purpose Team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2199781
  • Loading history…
