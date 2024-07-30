Tower Defense Sale Update!

Hey all,
It's finally here, our first big update timed for our first discounted sale for Engineered to Purpose. Thank you for your patience - we hope you enjoy the changes that we're rolling out for the game. Here's a full breakdown of all of the changes:
Targeting Type Revamp
-Targeting type is set on tower placement rather than changed in real-time
-World 2 balance has been updated to account for this change
Minelayer
-New weapon component added to the game that fires mines that explode when enemies are within range
Saturation replaces Heuristics
-Saturation modifier added to Blaster towers, giving them a charge of percentage-based damage every few seconds
-Heuristics modifiers on existing towers will be replaced with Power modifiers
Tower Charge visuals
-Added clearer visualization for charging mechanics on towers when you select them
-Added special visual logic for laser ramp and saturation
SFX Pass
-Added new SFX for various UI elements and in-game interactions
Bug Fixes
-Fixed issues with updating towers
-Adjusted visuals for critical damage hit
-Fixed issues with convertor passive not triggering save
-Cursor can no longer leave the screen
-Can switch monitor that the game shows up on in settings now
-Fixed issues with the Accelerator convertor
-Some performance optimization
Thanks again everyone, cheers!
Engineered to Purpose Team
