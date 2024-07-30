Tower Defense Sale Update!

Hey all,

It's finally here, our first big update timed for our first discounted sale for Engineered to Purpose. Thank you for your patience - we hope you enjoy the changes that we're rolling out for the game. Here's a full breakdown of all of the changes:

Targeting Type Revamp



-Targeting type is set on tower placement rather than changed in real-time

-World 2 balance has been updated to account for this change

Minelayer



-New weapon component added to the game that fires mines that explode when enemies are within range

Saturation replaces Heuristics



-Saturation modifier added to Blaster towers, giving them a charge of percentage-based damage every few seconds

-Heuristics modifiers on existing towers will be replaced with Power modifiers

Tower Charge visuals



-Added clearer visualization for charging mechanics on towers when you select them



-Added special visual logic for laser ramp and saturation

SFX Pass

-Added new SFX for various UI elements and in-game interactions

Bug Fixes

-Fixed issues with updating towers

-Adjusted visuals for critical damage hit

-Fixed issues with convertor passive not triggering save

-Cursor can no longer leave the screen

-Can switch monitor that the game shows up on in settings now

-Fixed issues with the Accelerator convertor

-Some performance optimization

Thanks again everyone, cheers!

Engineered to Purpose Team