Major Update, Console Release, and More!

Hello Ground Handlers,

Attention Steam players! We haven't forgotten about you. With today's launch of the Xbox version, we're also rolling out an exciting update for the PC.

First and foremost we want to apologize for our long absence. We encountered some challenges with porting to Xbox, primarily due to memory issues. The good news is, however, that we have overcome these hurdles!

Today’s update for the PC version addresses these exact issues, as the update is focused on enhancing performance for those with lower-end machines.

Before we dive into the patch-notes, have you checked out our Xbox launch trailer yet? Take a look:

PATCH NOTES: Build Version 1.4.0

We are bringing some minor and major fixes that will come with release of Xbox:

Fixed major memory issue: Previously, each new game played didn't clear memory properly, causing memory chunks to stack up and clog the system. This could lead to the RAM running out of space and causing crashes if the game was played repeatedly without restarting.

Additional: