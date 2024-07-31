 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

United Assault - Battle of the Bulge update for 31 July 2024

v1.6.0 - CPU Optimization

Share · View all patches · Build 15200543 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 08:19:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated Engine to UE 5.4
  • Updated DLSS version
  • Improved CPU omtimization with ~5% CPU Performance boost
  • Fixed various minor issues

Changed files in this update

United Assault - Battle of the Bulge Content Depot 1625341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link