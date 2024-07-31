- Updated Engine to UE 5.4
- Updated DLSS version
- Improved CPU omtimization with ~5% CPU Performance boost
- Fixed various minor issues
United Assault - Battle of the Bulge update for 31 July 2024
v1.6.0 - CPU Optimization
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
United Assault - Battle of the Bulge Content Depot 1625341
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update