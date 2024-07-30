 Skip to content

DEATHWATCHERS update for 30 July 2024

Early Access - 0.6217

Last edited 30 July 2024 – 15:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Female rigs should no longer be invisible lol
  • Enfer station (deathwatchers mode) no longer has the lower area, that area is now classic only
  • Classic entity bugs fixed when you fail
  • Can now add max items to equipped inventory at once
  • Previous level data is now sent at a more appropriate time so everyone should get it properly
  • Handprints no longer show footprints values for previous level data
  • Not required events hopefully now no longer have the chance to match with a required event
  • Can now change reticle size and change its colour
  • Can also now invert mouse Y
  • Can now change mouse sensitivity
  • Audio events now work correctly on UMB_Office
  • Setup save data in preparation for new items/equipment
  • Should now properly return to lobby in classic mode when you lose
  • Locations can now be bought via the buy station, so these will need re-unlocking for people who've - - already unlocked them (this will eventually be tied to XP/Level)
  • Should be able to re-bind WASD, just make sure to CLEAR anything that even remotely uses the movement keys you want

