- Female rigs should no longer be invisible lol
- Enfer station (deathwatchers mode) no longer has the lower area, that area is now classic only
- Classic entity bugs fixed when you fail
- Can now add max items to equipped inventory at once
- Previous level data is now sent at a more appropriate time so everyone should get it properly
- Handprints no longer show footprints values for previous level data
- Not required events hopefully now no longer have the chance to match with a required event
- Can now change reticle size and change its colour
- Can also now invert mouse Y
- Can now change mouse sensitivity
- Audio events now work correctly on UMB_Office
- Setup save data in preparation for new items/equipment
- Should now properly return to lobby in classic mode when you lose
- Locations can now be bought via the buy station, so these will need re-unlocking for people who've - - already unlocked them (this will eventually be tied to XP/Level)
- Should be able to re-bind WASD, just make sure to CLEAR anything that even remotely uses the movement keys you want
DEATHWATCHERS update for 30 July 2024
Early Access - 0.6217
Patchnotes via Steam Community
