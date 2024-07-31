 Skip to content

MAJOR Meta-Ghost: The Breaking Show update for 31 July 2024

Patch Notes -v0.7.0.0

Build 15200473 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 02:26:13 UTC

Newly Added:

  • New Character Rose, the Meteor joins the Show
  • Match Assistant is now available
  • Tour Match Mode is now available

Bug Fixes:

  • Louder "Seed II" mission: Fixed an issue where clearing the Preliminaries would incorrectly trigger the Qualifiers.
  • Simon's weapon customization: Fixed an issue where Heavy ATK 3-1 and Heavy ATK 3-2 could cause an infinite Heavy ATK loop.
  • Fragility Space: Fixed an issue where crossing layers in Fragility Space would cause the next layer's enemies to become uncontrollable.
  • Privilege of the Strong: Fixed an issue where this perk could not control Aleksi.
  • Like Rooms: Fixed an issue where the score could suddenly decrease.
  • Prosthesis Basic Set: Fixed an issue where the set effect was not working correctly.
  • Prosthesis Enhancement: Fixed an issue where clicking too quickly could cause incorrect attribute display.
  • Rookie Agreement: Fixed a text error in the Relic.

