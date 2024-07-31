Patch Notes -v0.7.0.0

Newly Added:
- New Character Rose, the Meteor joins the Show
- Match Assistant is now available
- Tour Match Mode is now available
Bug Fixes:
- Louder "Seed II" mission: Fixed an issue where clearing the Preliminaries would incorrectly trigger the Qualifiers.
- Simon's weapon customization: Fixed an issue where Heavy ATK 3-1 and Heavy ATK 3-2 could cause an infinite Heavy ATK loop.
- Fragility Space: Fixed an issue where crossing layers in Fragility Space would cause the next layer's enemies to become uncontrollable.
- Privilege of the Strong: Fixed an issue where this perk could not control Aleksi.
- Like Rooms: Fixed an issue where the score could suddenly decrease.
- Prosthesis Basic Set: Fixed an issue where the set effect was not working correctly.
- Prosthesis Enhancement: Fixed an issue where clicking too quickly could cause incorrect attribute display.
- Rookie Agreement: Fixed a text error in the Relic.
