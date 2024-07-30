Build Size Optimization
Performance Optimization
New Levels
Urban War Defense update for 30 July 2024
Update Notes July 30
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Build Size Optimization
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
macOS 64-bit Urban War Defense Depot Mac_OS Depot 397763
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Urban War Defense Depot Linux Depot 397764
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Urban War Defense Windows 64 Depot 397765
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update