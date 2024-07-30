Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Tayla's Big Adventure - Final Release!

After a year-long development process, the game is now complete! It's been a long journey, and I couldn't have done it without your support, so... THANK YOU!

The full game is now around 100,000 words long, similar to the first game, and features over 500 pictures by your favourite western hentai artists!

So, what's new in 1.0? Direct your eyes below:

New Features:

Added the Epilogue, an extended final chapter containing over 12 new ero scenes.

Added over 15 new ero scenes, including 3 new Bad Endings!

Added the remainder of Rayne’s side-story.

Added the Kickstarter-backed Rat Heist story. To view it, speak to Tony in the epilogue!

8 new characters with full sprites join the main cast! Say hello to Asterius the minotaur-MILF, Ladon the giant drakon, and Ratilda the rat girl... in addition to 5 Kickstarter-backed rat characters.

Stomach backgrounds for vore scenes are now animated.

Added a new, high-octane music track.

Added new sound effects.

Afterword:

It's been an honour and a privilege to make these games for all of you, and I hope you enjoy playing them as much as I love making them.

So... get stuck in, and enjoy what I've spent the last year brewing up for you all!