Ascension Perk V0.62

Greetings Dear Farmer,

Today the League #1 end and we can't give a date for League #2 as we are mostly working on game content right now. There will be a #2 for sure, but likely not within 3-6 months, as after this update we will redo a small one in a few days/week to announce the game V1.0 + Multiplayer Season 1 start. Yes yes, this test was a success enough to finally be ready, there will be a few minor changes for Season 1, but nothing big as we want this live and will do more change for future Season.

Next week we are starting to work on the new feature that will be around A#20-25, and is maybe the one i'm the most hyped about 😮 It will likely take 4-12 weeks to get it fully made so we will drop a few minor patch in between.

New:

5 Ascension Perk going from A#20 to A#40.

2 Ascension Milestone to hint the Potato and Skull evolution, as it was shown no where that it would happen.

Update:

Resetting Perk now have a 24h cooldown after A#20.

Grasshopper and Protein scrollbar are reversed.

Fix: