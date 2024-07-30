 Skip to content

Tormentis update for 30 July 2024

Version 0.1.0.8

Version 0.1.0.8 · Last edited 30 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players, today's patch mainly fixes technical issues that have been reported over the last few days. While fixing the issues, we were also able to make some improvements that should have a positive impact on gameplay performance.

  • channeling skills do not interrupt anymore by unintended movement (mouse click or keys)
  • revised pvp notifications
  • fixed monster hitboxes and desyncs
  • fixed loading screen freezes (caused by first lightning pillar sync while loading)
  • fixed hero rotation (looks into wrong direction when interrupting chest interaction)
  • fixed ranged monsters approaching into melee range

Have fun with the new patch!

