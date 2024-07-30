Version 0.1.0.8

Dear players, today's patch mainly fixes technical issues that have been reported over the last few days. While fixing the issues, we were also able to make some improvements that should have a positive impact on gameplay performance.

channeling skills do not interrupt anymore by unintended movement (mouse click or keys)

revised pvp notifications

fixed monster hitboxes and desyncs

fixed loading screen freezes (caused by first lightning pillar sync while loading)

fixed hero rotation (looks into wrong direction when interrupting chest interaction)

fixed ranged monsters approaching into melee range

Have fun with the new patch!