v3.0.5 - Controller Support - Updated

v3.0.5 - I've just updated the list of official controllers supported. With the software package I use, the majority of game pads should work, however, only a few have official support with the icons. Now added:

Full Xbox One and Xbox 360 controller support (using Xbox One Icons only at this time)

Full PS4 and PS5 controller support (using PS4 Icons only at this time. PS2 and PS3 controllers should also work, but with PS4 icons)

Will work on updating icons more in a future update but this now adds improved support for XBox and Playstation controllers.