Shady Lewd Kart Hot Fix v1.61.1

Tweaks
No Nut Mode current score text now shows the boost and powerslide bonuses added while the action is still occuring
Renamed Titan Board to Hoverboard
Tweaked Hoverboard trail to be easier to see
Fixes****
Repositioned presents in Hentai XXXpress track
Scarlet Maverick Detour skin no longer replaces voice clips
Midnight gallery pictures now have the correct requirements in shop
GB Dave skin now has an unlock hint
Melty's hair curls are now properly rigged
Melty's Damage Bubble unlock now works and shows correct graphic
Fixed typo in Scarlett's Detour name
Fixed unlock requirements for gallery picture 334
Orc Cart now is hidden in the kart grid if it isn't unlocked
Bowling Strike!!! menu now correctly plays Detour's voice clips
Titan Board kart now has Titan Boarders logo
Top Down Camera shouldn't spin now
Scarlett panties now have the Scarlett category in gallery
Updated Hentai XXXpress track's map in menu
Known Bugs/Changes Not Fixed (Will be addressed next build)
Control change is gliching and is not deleting properly (need to contact further contacts)
Titan Board Glow Colors (still a process that will take time till the next build)
Ultrawide support (We will need to take some serious time to fix this issue)
Changed files in this update