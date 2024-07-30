Shady Lewd Kart Hot Fix v1.61.1

Tweaks

No Nut Mode current score text now shows the boost and powerslide bonuses added while the action is still occuring

Renamed Titan Board to Hoverboard

Tweaked Hoverboard trail to be easier to see

Fixes****

Repositioned presents in Hentai XXXpress track

Scarlet Maverick Detour skin no longer replaces voice clips

Midnight gallery pictures now have the correct requirements in shop

GB Dave skin now has an unlock hint

Melty's hair curls are now properly rigged

Melty's Damage Bubble unlock now works and shows correct graphic

Fixed typo in Scarlett's Detour name

Fixed unlock requirements for gallery picture 334

Orc Cart now is hidden in the kart grid if it isn't unlocked

Bowling Strike!!! menu now correctly plays Detour's voice clips

Titan Board kart now has Titan Boarders logo

Top Down Camera shouldn't spin now

Scarlett panties now have the Scarlett category in gallery

Updated Hentai XXXpress track's map in menu

Known Bugs/Changes Not Fixed (Will be addressed next build)

Control change is gliching and is not deleting properly (need to contact further contacts)

Titan Board Glow Colors (still a process that will take time till the next build)

Ultrawide support (We will need to take some serious time to fix this issue)