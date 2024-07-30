Bunker Overhaul and Bridge Map

Bunker Rework

This update brings a full rework of the bunker system, allowing bunkers to be totally unique and placed on almost all maps. We also now have added AT Bunkers placed only on the forest maps for now, to help out with the lack of friendly tanks.

Maps with Bunkers:

Forest 1

Forest 2

Forest 3

Forest 5

Desert 2

Desert 5

Winter 1

Winter 2

Winter 3

Winter 4

Winter 5

Bridge 1

Bridge 2

Bridge 3

Bridge 4

Bridge 5

All maps have a path preview option in the play menu displaying the bunker locations. You can also press the tab key in-game to see objective locations.

New Map

The final map of the bridge campaign has been added, Bridge 5. This map has 3 bunkers focused toward the bridgeless path emphasising the demolishing of the bridge. Only one of the paths has a bridge while the other follows a longer, land-based path.

New Units

We went ahead and added 2 new units in this update as well, the Allies and Axis versions of an Anti Personal Mine Infantry. This unit is a very powerful splash-damaging unit similar to a grenadier, but also very slow at placing mines. It's highly recommended for maps that have more than one path. Only 2 of these units are allowed to be placed on the map at a given time.

The stats are as follows:



Note: Units with less than 10 armor be targeted by the antipersonnel mines. If this condition is met, mines will disregard any armor and do flat damage. AT Mines work the opposite way, 10 and above armor do flat damage.

New Content

Added bunkers to most maps

Reworked bunkers from the ground up, mostly internal changes but allowing for unique units to exist for each slot and each map

Anti-Personal Mine Unit

Bridge 5 Campaign

Updated every path preview

Bugs Fixed

Fixed friendly tank explosions not having audio when selling units

Fixed background audio cut off when having too many sounds playing at once

Fixed incorrect soldier model for bunkers

Fixed path preview having the wrong orientation on Bridge 3

Inprogress Work