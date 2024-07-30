Chapter 3_version 0.685

Dear D-class personnel,

Void Foundation: Into The Void

Chapter 3 is officially completed.

Let’s take a look at what’s going to happen in Chapter 3:

Input combo system:

Because the difficulty of Chapter 3 will be further increased significantly, the Foundation will give you the new "Void Energy Overload Combo" skill this time.

At the same time, we will introduce some new combination weapons:

Sword + Gun = Gun Blade

Dagger + Crossbow = Hidden Blade

Hammer + Spirit Fire/Dark Ice/White Thunder Magic = Enchanted Mace

Ax + Spear = Halberd

Great Sword + Laser Cutter = Laser Great Sword

Warhammer + Acid/Wither/Gravity Magic = Enchanted Warhammer



This means that your character can not only use the skills of two weapons at the same time.

And you can now mix different weapon skills in Void Energy Overload combos.

And players who like to play magicians can also have more magic choices.

In Chapter 3, the mechanics of the new map:

The mechanics of this new map will revolve around a magical relic called the Mirror Relic.

Players will use the Mirror Relic to switch back and forth between the real world and the mirror world.

Many puzzles will revolve around this mechanism.

New enemies, new challenges

This time the enemy will have a reinforcements mechanism. Only by fighting quickly can you avoid being surrounded by enemies.

Some enemies will also appear in the form of eggs, destroy them as soon as possible to prevent them from transforming into stronger enemies!



Sad plot

The theme of Chapter 3 is precisely tragedy. You'll discover more of the Foundation's dark side! ?

There’s more!

New random events

New BOSS battle

New crafting recipes

New skills

New Relic

Re balance some of the old skills(Different weapons can now cooperate with each other to produce additional effects.)

Limited time special offer!

That's right! In order to recruit more void adventurers, the Foundation will launch a special offer for two weeks!

If you want to be a void adventurer, now is the perfect time to join us!