Mycosis update for 30 July 2024

Mycosis v1.06a

30 July 2024

Fixed a critical bug in the drone map! An explosive barrel blocking the door could explode upon entering the map, and if the player uses the drone, it is not possible to switch back from drone control to the player. If you have encountered a similar issue, please use a save from before the drone room.

