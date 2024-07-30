Fixed a critical bug in the drone map! An explosive barrel blocking the door could explode upon entering the map, and if the player uses the drone, it is not possible to switch back from drone control to the player. If you have encountered a similar issue, please use a save from before the drone room.
Mycosis update for 30 July 2024
Mycosis v1.06a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
