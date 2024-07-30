-Bug Fix: If a actor is in death's door state, any skill/item target him which have no damage should no longer kill him.
Also this fix the problem if a actor with extra shield get hit by enemy, as the extra shield didn't break, the death's door wouldn't be triggered.
-Bug Fix: Shields now no longer display decimal points.
Round down the decimal point.
-Nerf:
Sniper: now no longer act first next turn.
-Buff:
Now all actor have better basic luck.
-Sword skill Buff:
Issen & BladeOfLight
Each stack of bleeding buff the damage by 5%.
-Gunblade combo skill buff:
Reality Slash:
Each stack of bleeding buff the damage by 10%.
-Bug Fix: Damage formula(Nerf)
(I'm sorry, the original damage formula was more OP than expected because I calculated the wrong numbers.)
GodPunishment
total base dmg debuff stacks 1.2
👇
total base dmg + total base dmg debuff stacks 0.5
MindBurst
total base dmg debuff stacks 2
👇
total base dmg + total base dmg * debuff stacks
-Buff : PsionicBlast base stun rate 100%>200%
-All NPC have starting AP & SP now.
-Fix bug:
Rage(AXE Skill)
Fix a bug causing all rage is crit if VS not full.
-Buff (Axe skill)
Decapitate
if target lost balance, +50% crit. if not, +20% crit.
HeadHunter
if target lost balance, +50% crit. if not, +30% crit.
-Buff (Great Sword)
All charging skill now also give you resist stun or fear.
Charging Swing(GS)
if the target is fear. deal 50% extra dmg.
RageSwing (GS)
Bonus damage based on lost shields increased. 1.5>2
-Buff(Spear)
TureShiningBladeLance now also always hit.
DoubleThrust base overwhelme rate: 75%>100%
-Buff(Gun)
FlameThrower:
Base soul fire state rate: 50%>100%
Chainsaw:
Base bleeding rate: 50%>80%
-Buff (Crossbow)
PiercingShot
if target is armor break or ture armor break. Deal extra 50%dmg.
Changed files in this update