-Bug Fix: If a actor is in death's door state, any skill/item target him which have no damage should no longer kill him.

Also this fix the problem if a actor with extra shield get hit by enemy, as the extra shield didn't break, the death's door wouldn't be triggered.

-Bug Fix: Shields now no longer display decimal points.

Round down the decimal point.

-Nerf:

Sniper: now no longer act first next turn.

-Buff:

Now all actor have better basic luck.

-Sword skill Buff:

Issen & BladeOfLight

Each stack of bleeding buff the damage by 5%.

-Gunblade combo skill buff:

Reality Slash:

Each stack of bleeding buff the damage by 10%.

-Bug Fix: Damage formula(Nerf)

(I'm sorry, the original damage formula was more OP than expected because I calculated the wrong numbers.)

GodPunishment

total base dmg debuff stacks 1.2

👇

total base dmg + total base dmg debuff stacks 0.5

MindBurst

total base dmg debuff stacks 2

👇

total base dmg + total base dmg * debuff stacks

-Buff : PsionicBlast base stun rate 100%>200%

-All NPC have starting AP & SP now.

-Fix bug:

Rage(AXE Skill)

Fix a bug causing all rage is crit if VS not full.

-Buff (Axe skill)

Decapitate

if target lost balance, +50% crit. if not, +20% crit.

HeadHunter

if target lost balance, +50% crit. if not, +30% crit.

-Buff (Great Sword)

All charging skill now also give you resist stun or fear.

Charging Swing(GS)

if the target is fear. deal 50% extra dmg.

RageSwing (GS)

Bonus damage based on lost shields increased. 1.5>2

-Buff(Spear)

TureShiningBladeLance now also always hit.

DoubleThrust base overwhelme rate: 75%>100%

-Buff(Gun)

FlameThrower:

Base soul fire state rate: 50%>100%

Chainsaw:

Base bleeding rate: 50%>80%

-Buff (Crossbow)

PiercingShot

if target is armor break or ture armor break. Deal extra 50%dmg.