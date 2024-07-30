Update 1.7.5

Dear friends! According to your suggestions we decided to add new features to the recently released DLC:
- Added a choice of 3 military tactics: mass, quality and use of chemical weapons.
- Now the effect of sending replenishment to the frontline of direct war depends solely on the chosen tactic.
- Added a choice of 3 humanitarian tactics: humane, scraps and eradicate dissenters.
- The effects of humanitarian tactics are also included in the effects of sending reinforcements to the frontline of direct war.
- Invasion of Korea by event with DLC is now implemented through the new Direct Wars window.
Enjoy the game and thanks for being with us!
Changed files in this update