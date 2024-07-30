Update 1.7.5

Share · View all patches · Build 15199128 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Dear friends! According to your suggestions we decided to add new features to the recently released DLC:

Added a choice of 3 military tactics: mass, quality and use of chemical weapons.

Now the effect of sending replenishment to the frontline of direct war depends solely on the chosen tactic.

Added a choice of 3 humanitarian tactics: humane, scraps and eradicate dissenters.

The effects of humanitarian tactics are also included in the effects of sending reinforcements to the frontline of direct war.

Invasion of Korea by event with DLC is now implemented through the new Direct Wars window.

Enjoy the game and thanks for being with us!