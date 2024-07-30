 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

China: Mao's legacy update for 30 July 2024

Update 1.7.5

Share · View all patches · Build 15199128 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear friends! According to your suggestions we decided to add new features to the recently released DLC:

  • Added a choice of 3 military tactics: mass, quality and use of chemical weapons.
  • Now the effect of sending replenishment to the frontline of direct war depends solely on the chosen tactic.
  • Added a choice of 3 humanitarian tactics: humane, scraps and eradicate dissenters.
  • The effects of humanitarian tactics are also included in the effects of sending reinforcements to the frontline of direct war.
  • Invasion of Korea by event with DLC is now implemented through the new Direct Wars window.

Enjoy the game and thanks for being with us!

Changed files in this update

Linux LinuxOS Depot 950744
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link