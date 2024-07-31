[Event Result] Welcome Alice Braidwood Event!

Dear CEOs,
We appreciate everyone who participated in the Welcome Alice Braidwood Event!
Without further ado, here is the list of winners!
We’ll be back with more events and awesome prizes!
▣ Event Result - Welcome Alice Braidwood!
Participation Gift
- 5,000 Eternium
Draw Event Gift (30 CEOs)
- 500 Quartz
Distribution Schedule
- July 31, 2024, during the maintenance
Welcome Alice Braidwood Event Winners
[table][tr][td]
immortalluck / 11190490
[/td][td]
Ecclesia / 4260044
[/td][td]
ZeroDark / 10537891
[/td][td]
LUCKYTIE / 8499670
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
Dazvior / 4511696
[/td][td]
Grass / 4033926
[/td][td]
Zoot / 12183549
[/td][td]
Pierosky / 12258511
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
KarugaPara / 13177484
[/td][td]
Mouti / 11069612
[/td][td]
KuroKiss / 12281784
[/td][td]
Order5 / 4111768
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
tweetoot / 12461355
[/td][td]
Xanastaku / 12321259
[/td][td]
Amir / 4097658
[/td][td]
Splash / 9000320
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
Plume / 11651553
[/td][td]
Venture / 8700116
[/td][td]
Soramaru / 4862729
[/td][td]
Ordine / 9429433
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
Apple / 9091490
[/td][td]
MackenzieScott / 10884904
[/td][td]
SeraSimp / 11643582
[/td][td]
Nekuroi / 8580497
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
rain / 5000308
[/td][td]
Deathective / 10883272
[/td][td]
Renards / 12246290
[/td][td]
Antares / 7033136
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
Equilin01 / 6512530
[/td][td]
Real / 11897625
[/td][td]
[/td][td]
[/td][/tr][/table]
Note
-
The reward will arrive in your in-game mailbox on the day of reward distribution.
-
The rewards deleted due to not receiving them in time will not be recoverable (Expires after 7 days).
-
Any other matter that is not specified in the announcement will follow the CounterSide Event Policy.
