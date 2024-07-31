[Event Result] Welcome Alice Braidwood Event!

Share · View all patches · Build 15198946 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 06:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Dear CEOs,

We appreciate everyone who participated in the Welcome Alice Braidwood Event!

Without further ado, here is the list of winners!

We’ll be back with more events and awesome prizes!

▣ Event Result - Welcome Alice Braidwood!



Participation Gift

5,000 Eternium

Draw Event Gift (30 CEOs)

500 Quartz

Distribution Schedule

July 31, 2024, during the maintenance

Welcome Alice Braidwood Event Winners

[table][tr][td]

immortalluck / 11190490

[/td][td]

Ecclesia / 4260044

[/td][td]

ZeroDark / 10537891

[/td][td]

LUCKYTIE / 8499670

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Dazvior / 4511696

[/td][td]

Grass / 4033926

[/td][td]

Zoot / 12183549

[/td][td]

Pierosky / 12258511

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

KarugaPara / 13177484

[/td][td]

Mouti / 11069612

[/td][td]

KuroKiss / 12281784

[/td][td]

Order5 / 4111768

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

tweetoot / 12461355

[/td][td]

Xanastaku / 12321259

[/td][td]

Amir / 4097658

[/td][td]

Splash / 9000320

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Plume / 11651553

[/td][td]

Venture / 8700116

[/td][td]

Soramaru / 4862729

[/td][td]

Ordine / 9429433

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Apple / 9091490

[/td][td]

MackenzieScott / 10884904

[/td][td]

SeraSimp / 11643582

[/td][td]

Nekuroi / 8580497

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

rain / 5000308

[/td][td]

Deathective / 10883272

[/td][td]

Renards / 12246290

[/td][td]

Antares / 7033136

[/td][/tr][tr][td]

Equilin01 / 6512530

[/td][td]

Real / 11897625

[/td][td]

[/td][td]

[/td][/tr][/table]

