 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CounterSide update for 31 July 2024

[Event Result] Welcome Alice Braidwood Event!

Share · View all patches · Build 15198946 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 06:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear CEOs,

We appreciate everyone who participated in the Welcome Alice Braidwood Event!

Without further ado, here is the list of winners!

We’ll be back with more events and awesome prizes!

▣ Event Result - Welcome Alice Braidwood!


Participation Gift

  • 5,000 Eternium

Draw Event Gift (30 CEOs)

  • 500 Quartz

Distribution Schedule

  • July 31, 2024, during the maintenance
Welcome Alice Braidwood Event Winners

[table][tr][td]
immortalluck / 11190490
[/td][td]
Ecclesia / 4260044
[/td][td]
ZeroDark / 10537891
[/td][td]
LUCKYTIE / 8499670
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
Dazvior / 4511696
[/td][td]
Grass / 4033926
[/td][td]
Zoot / 12183549
[/td][td]
Pierosky / 12258511
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
KarugaPara / 13177484
[/td][td]
Mouti / 11069612
[/td][td]
KuroKiss / 12281784
[/td][td]
Order5 / 4111768
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
tweetoot / 12461355
[/td][td]
Xanastaku / 12321259
[/td][td]
Amir / 4097658
[/td][td]
Splash / 9000320
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
Plume / 11651553
[/td][td]
Venture / 8700116
[/td][td]
Soramaru / 4862729
[/td][td]
Ordine / 9429433
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
Apple / 9091490
[/td][td]
MackenzieScott / 10884904
[/td][td]
SeraSimp / 11643582
[/td][td]
Nekuroi / 8580497
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
rain / 5000308
[/td][td]
Deathective / 10883272
[/td][td]
Renards / 12246290
[/td][td]
Antares / 7033136
[/td][/tr][tr][td]
Equilin01 / 6512530
[/td][td]
Real / 11897625
[/td][td]
[/td][td]
[/td][/tr][/table]

Note

  • The reward will arrive in your in-game mailbox on the day of reward distribution.

  • The rewards deleted due to not receiving them in time will not be recoverable (Expires after 7 days).

  • Any other matter that is not specified in the announcement will follow the CounterSide Event Policy.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1976441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link