THE CHANGE

Update Highlights: Major Improvements and New Features!
Following a challenging launch day, we’ve made significant updates to enhance your gaming experience and bring more excitement to Intergalacto-1. Here's what's new in this update:
Major Changes:
Demo for Mystic Town: The Abyss – Experience a preview of our horror mode with a newly added demo.
Underground World – Explore new areas beneath Mystic Town in our new underground world.
Enhanced Animations – Enjoy additional animations and fun features in Mystic Town.
Extended and Improved Ending – Discover a more engaging conclusion to Mystic Town's storyline.
Optimized Performance – We’ve fine-tuned the game for a smoother experience with reduced lag.
Small Changes:
Bullet Trace in Multiplayer Warzone Mode – Added visual bullet traces to improve gameplay clarity.
Improved Localization – Enhanced translations and localization for Warzone, Zombie, Boss INM, and Battle of Lives modes.
AND a lot of small changes!
We’re committed to making Intergalacto-1 a fun and engaging experience for all players.
Enjoy these new updates!
next update coming soon!
Changed files in this update