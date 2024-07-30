THE CHANGE

Share · View all patches · Build 15198849 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 19:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Update Highlights: Major Improvements and New Features!

Following a challenging launch day, we’ve made significant updates to enhance your gaming experience and bring more excitement to Intergalacto-1. Here's what's new in this update:

Major Changes:

Demo for Mystic Town: The Abyss – Experience a preview of our horror mode with a newly added demo.

Underground World – Explore new areas beneath Mystic Town in our new underground world.

Enhanced Animations – Enjoy additional animations and fun features in Mystic Town.

Extended and Improved Ending – Discover a more engaging conclusion to Mystic Town's storyline.

Optimized Performance – We’ve fine-tuned the game for a smoother experience with reduced lag.

Small Changes:

Bullet Trace in Multiplayer Warzone Mode – Added visual bullet traces to improve gameplay clarity.

Improved Localization – Enhanced translations and localization for Warzone, Zombie, Boss INM, and Battle of Lives modes.

AND a lot of small changes!

We’re committed to making Intergalacto-1 a fun and engaging experience for all players.

Enjoy these new updates!

next update coming soon!