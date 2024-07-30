 Skip to content

Tactical Nexus update for 30 July 2024

Balance adjustment of ChapterEX2-4

Build 15198777 · Last edited 30 July 2024

Since it was our impression that the difficulty level of Mystic Gate had increased too much at the time of the final adjustment, we made the following adjustments.

◆Changed the base value of the effect of “Buffs that increase status according to the maximum number of chains” from 10 to 15, and set the maximum effect value of chains to 255.
　(However, the upper limit will be removed when Mystic Gate is activated.)
◆Changed the OverScore from 1.5m to 2.0m because the status is increased and HP is less likely to decrease.

