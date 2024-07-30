Underground Blossom - Update 1.1.13 - The Lab

Share · View all patches · Build 15198704 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 16:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for your amazing support as always! We made a minor update to Underground Blossom:

Patch Notes 1.1.13

Minor bug fixes

We closed down the contest forms (thank you all for participating!)

You can now find the telephone numbers for the secret levels after completing the achievements (you can also still access them through our YouTube channel: The Lab & Best Kept Memory)

Ps. Our table-top escape room pen & paper adventure, Rusty Lake Untold: The Lab is now live in Early Access, sign up below to receive the Game Master Guide and Cards for free:

https://www.rustylakeuntold.com/