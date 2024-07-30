 Skip to content

Underground Blossom update for 30 July 2024

Underground Blossom - Update 1.1.13 - The Lab

30 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for your amazing support as always! We made a minor update to Underground Blossom:

Patch Notes 1.1.13

  • Minor bug fixes
  • We closed down the contest forms (thank you all for participating!)
  • You can now find the telephone numbers for the secret levels after completing the achievements (you can also still access them through our YouTube channel: The Lab & Best Kept Memory)

Ps. Our table-top escape room pen & paper adventure, Rusty Lake Untold: The Lab is now live in Early Access, sign up below to receive the Game Master Guide and Cards for free:

https://www.rustylakeuntold.com/

