Underground Blossom - Update 1.1.13 - The Lab

Thank you for your amazing support as always! We made a minor update to Underground Blossom:
Patch Notes 1.1.13
- Minor bug fixes
- We closed down the contest forms (thank you all for participating!)
- You can now find the telephone numbers for the secret levels after completing the achievements (you can also still access them through our YouTube channel: The Lab & Best Kept Memory)
Ps. Our table-top escape room pen & paper adventure, Rusty Lake Untold: The Lab is now live in Early Access, sign up below to receive the Game Master Guide and Cards for free:
https://www.rustylakeuntold.com/
