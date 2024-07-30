 Skip to content

Five Hundred update for 30 July 2024

Updating to V2.13

Build 15198336 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 11:13:06 UTC by Wendy

  • Added "global number of solitaire victories" icon to game front menu screen

  • Added new music track, 'Spirit'

  • Added "quiet mode" option to disable the fireworks sound on victory screen

  • Updated supporting libraries to latest versions (for security patching)

  • Cosmetic: Changed window title bar from 'Paradice 500' to 'Five Hundred'

  • Cosmetic: Added missing 'non-500' cards (2s, 3s, black-4s) to 'Windows Classic' deck for Solitaire mode

  • Bugfix: Fixed crash if exiting the leaderboard page before leaderboards are loaded by Steam

  • Bugfix: Fixed possible rare crash if continually scrolling large listboxes up & down

