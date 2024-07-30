-
Added "global number of solitaire victories" icon to game front menu screen
Added new music track, 'Spirit'
Added "quiet mode" option to disable the fireworks sound on victory screen
Updated supporting libraries to latest versions (for security patching)
Cosmetic: Changed window title bar from 'Paradice 500' to 'Five Hundred'
Cosmetic: Added missing 'non-500' cards (2s, 3s, black-4s) to 'Windows Classic' deck for Solitaire mode
Bugfix: Fixed crash if exiting the leaderboard page before leaderboards are loaded by Steam
Bugfix: Fixed possible rare crash if continually scrolling large listboxes up & down
Five Hundred update for 30 July 2024
Updating to V2.13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
