Wild Assault Beta: Assemble preload is LIVE!
- If you participated in our alpha test, you already have access to the playtest client. Download it and wait for our servers to go live.
- If this is your first time playing Wild Assault, please visit our Steam page and click the "Request Access" button. We will grant you access in the next few hours. Don't forget to keep an eye on your inbox!
- Remember to hit the 'Request Access' button before July 31 to gain access to the Wild Assault beta test!
Important Info:
- Test Phase: Wild Assault Beta Test
- Test Starts: 9 am PDT, July 31
- Test Ends: 9 am PDT, August 5
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2827230/Wild_Assault/
NOTE:
- Due to the current content and experience limitations, Wild Assault Beta is not yet in a state to support long-term play. We are terribly sorry for that and we sincerely hope you have fun during the beta test!
- Please allow us some time to arrange servers. Our beta test will launch at 9 am PDF, July 31.
Combat Cat Studio
Follow Us on Social Media:
X/Twitter: https://x.com/WildAssaultGame
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WildAssault/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@WildAssault
Discord: https://discord.gg/wildassault
Changed files in this update