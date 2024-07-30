 Skip to content

Shadow of the Depth update for 30 July 2024

v0.9.5.6 Updates

Both default branch and Beta branch have been updated to version 0.9.5.6.

Fix Stephanie's hair texture.
Resolve issue when loading old dungeon progress.
Bug fixes.

