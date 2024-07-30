CLAIRE'S QUEST - SUMMER UPDATE PART 2

Lots of crazy stuff going on this week on the TinyHat Label- in addition to all of the discounts running right now, (Claire's Quest is 20% off right now, as well as the rest of the label titles), we've got some new content for you guys! Nothing huge, but there is a new scene, a new quest, and some changes! Check it out!
0.27.2
- New quest, “To Kill A God” (part of the Rangers Questline), can now be completed!
- New scene, featuring the Mesmerizing Basilisk x Elsie x Claire, now available as part of the “To Kill A God” quest. Unlocks in Gallery automatically after quest completion.
- Fixed the new fast travel map for Valos not going away if checking the Cornucopia Island option in Inner City, as well as not going away if you use it in Farmer’s Country after progressing past “Wolves At The Door” (Rangers)
- Returning to the Head Librarian’s Study after “Censorial Conspiracies” causes the game to freeze up. Fixed.
- Claire can now cook Raw Meat and Raw Fish at the kitchen of any house she owns.
- Boots can now be given to Leon as a gift to raise Affection if needed.
- Bellevue now gives the Elegant Outfit as an additional reward for Bellevue corruption route.
