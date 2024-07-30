 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 30 July 2024

Patch v0.6.5.11

Patch v0.6.5.11 · Last edited 30 July 2024

  • Fixed a bug with gamepad controls when trying to accept guests for the guest rooms.
  • Fixed a visual error in the Skills panel in cooperative mode.
  • Fixed a bug that caused some ingredients not to be detected correctly when trying to prepare some recipes.
  • Translations updated.

Changed files in this update

