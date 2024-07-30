- Fixed a bug with gamepad controls when trying to accept guests for the guest rooms.
- Fixed a visual error in the Skills panel in cooperative mode.
- Fixed a bug that caused some ingredients not to be detected correctly when trying to prepare some recipes.
- Translations updated.
Travellers Rest update for 30 July 2024
Patch v0.6.5.11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update