ExoCross update for 31 July 2024

ExoCross Update

Share · View all patches · Build 15197670 · Last edited 1 August 2024 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes in the latest 2024.7.30.0 version include:

  • Fix analog stick input range
  • Fix a potential crash in AI code
  • Fix ultra shadow quality when changed in game
  • Fix framerate issues on Steam Deck
  • Fix button hints on Steam Deck
  • Fix championship intro video replaying when leaving championship before completing a race
  • Fix trigger rumble effects not being controlled by the vibration intensity setting
  • Fix short start countdown when restarting offline challenges

