ExoCross Update

Changes in the latest 2024.7.30.0 version include:
- Fix analog stick input range
- Fix a potential crash in AI code
- Fix ultra shadow quality when changed in game
- Fix framerate issues on Steam Deck
- Fix button hints on Steam Deck
- Fix championship intro video replaying when leaving championship before completing a race
- Fix trigger rumble effects not being controlled by the vibration intensity setting
- Fix short start countdown when restarting offline challenges
