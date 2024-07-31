 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Outpost: Infinity Siege update for 31 July 2024

[Patch note] Adjusted the preset Outpost and fixed some bugs

Share · View all patches · Build 15197619 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes v2.0-f9ea4ce.2024.0730.15

[BUG FIXES]
1.Fixed issues that could cause the game to crash.
[Adjustment]
1.Adjusted the [Grand Opening] setting: all cannons are now fully loaded and turned on by default.
2.Adjusted the preset outposts in [Overwhelming] to make the automatic loader arrangement more reasonable.
3.Fixed an issue where Juno’s hands sometimes intersected with her skirt.
4.Visual Effects Optimization: Improved the overexposure issue of the [The Event Generator] screen at night.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1566694
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link