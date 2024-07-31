[Patch note] Adjusted the preset Outpost and fixed some bugs

Patch Notes v2.0-f9ea4ce.2024.0730.15
[BUG FIXES]
1.Fixed issues that could cause the game to crash.
[Adjustment]
1.Adjusted the [Grand Opening] setting: all cannons are now fully loaded and turned on by default.
2.Adjusted the preset outposts in [Overwhelming] to make the automatic loader arrangement more reasonable.
3.Fixed an issue where Juno’s hands sometimes intersected with her skirt.
4.Visual Effects Optimization: Improved the overexposure issue of the [The Event Generator] screen at night.
Changed files in this update