Update notes from july 2024.

🌆👋 Hello, citizens of Gang City!

I am very happy to announce this new update that corrects some bugs and adds a few things to the game. Here is the list of the most important changes:

🆕 Update:

🐛 Bugs/Fixes:

🚶‍♂️ Increased the distance at which the player can speak to citizens.

🚗 Put the car names in the right place.

🗺️ Fixed a bug that made the map disappear after a certain time.

🚆 Fixed a bug that made the player unable to board the train.

🦵 Fixed a bug that made the player’s legs move when he is dead.

✨ Added Features:

📱 Added the new smartphone and the possibility to change the wallpaper from the phone.

🔔 Receiving sound notification when receiving a message.

🚗 Added more car slots at the car dealerships.

🩸 Made the blood disappear after a certain time.

⏳ Increased the time before dead bodyguards disappear, even if the player is far away.

🖥️ Added the possibility to play in full screen and change the screen size.

⏲️ Increased the timer for drug delivery to civilians.

📝 You can now choose your name.

ℹ️ Added indications for all interactions, which you can change in the menu.

👣 Added noise for footsteps.

Enjoy the new features and fixes! 🎮🚀