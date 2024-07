Update notes from july 2024.

๐ŸŒ†๐Ÿ‘‹ Hello, citizens of Gang City!

I am very happy to announce this new update that corrects some bugs and adds a few things to the game. Here is the list of the most important changes:

๐Ÿ†• Update:

๐Ÿ› Bugs/Fixes:

๐Ÿšถโ€โ™‚๏ธ Increased the distance at which the player can speak to citizens.

๐Ÿš— Put the car names in the right place.

๐Ÿ—บ๏ธ Fixed a bug that made the map disappear after a certain time.

๐Ÿš† Fixed a bug that made the player unable to board the train.

๐Ÿฆต Fixed a bug that made the playerโ€™s legs move when he is dead.

โœจ Added Features:

๐Ÿ“ฑ Added the new smartphone and the possibility to change the wallpaper from the phone.

๐Ÿ”” Receiving sound notification when receiving a message.

๐Ÿš— Added more car slots at the car dealerships.

๐Ÿฉธ Made the blood disappear after a certain time.

โณ Increased the time before dead bodyguards disappear, even if the player is far away.

๐Ÿ–ฅ๏ธ Added the possibility to play in full screen and change the screen size.

โฒ๏ธ Increased the timer for drug delivery to civilians.

๐Ÿ“ You can now choose your name.

โ„น๏ธ Added indications for all interactions, which you can change in the menu.

๐Ÿ‘ฃ Added noise for footsteps.

Enjoy the new features and fixes! ๐ŸŽฎ๐Ÿš€