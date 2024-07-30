Update notes from july 2024.

🌆👋 Hello, citizens of Gang City!
I am very happy to announce this new update that corrects some bugs and adds a few things to the game. Here is the list of the most important changes:
🆕 Update:
🐛 Bugs/Fixes:
🚶♂️ Increased the distance at which the player can speak to citizens.
🚗 Put the car names in the right place.
🗺️ Fixed a bug that made the map disappear after a certain time.
🚆 Fixed a bug that made the player unable to board the train.
🦵 Fixed a bug that made the player’s legs move when he is dead.
✨ Added Features:
📱 Added the new smartphone and the possibility to change the wallpaper from the phone.
🔔 Receiving sound notification when receiving a message.
🚗 Added more car slots at the car dealerships.
🩸 Made the blood disappear after a certain time.
⏳ Increased the time before dead bodyguards disappear, even if the player is far away.
🖥️ Added the possibility to play in full screen and change the screen size.
⏲️ Increased the timer for drug delivery to civilians.
📝 You can now choose your name.
ℹ️ Added indications for all interactions, which you can change in the menu.
👣 Added noise for footsteps.
Enjoy the new features and fixes! 🎮🚀
