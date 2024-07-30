- Fixed issue with the Trap tutorial by moving it from objective start to first trap pickup (it was showing 2 tutorials at once - Rabbit and Trap tutorial, causing blockade of the rabbit tutorial on the screen)
Winter Survival update for 30 July 2024
ACT Update Hotfix #2
