Winter Survival update for 30 July 2024

ACT Update Hotfix #2

  • Fixed issue with the Trap tutorial by moving it from objective start to first trap pickup (it was showing 2 tutorials at once - Rabbit and Trap tutorial, causing blockade of the rabbit tutorial on the screen)

