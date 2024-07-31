Hairdresser Simulator Hotfix #18 - Latest Improvements!

Hey Stylists,
We've rolled out new updates! We believe these changes will significantly improve your experience and help you achieve more with Hairdresser Simulator.
Remember to update your game and sync your files before gaming.
Here's what's new:
- Added an option for real-time mirrors
- Fixed black mirror bug
- Translation fixes
- 100-day achievement not counting fix
- Fixed a bug where NPCs would try to stand up if moved instantly
- Fixes for environment issues in the salon course, basement and Chinese salons
- Stations with two mirrors will now count as two stations (for workers)
- Pedestrians shouldn't get stuck as often
We value your feedback, so if this update doesn't improve your gameplay, please let us know.
Happy gaming!
