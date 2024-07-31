Hairdresser Simulator Hotfix #18 - Latest Improvements!

Hey Stylists,

We've rolled out new updates! We believe these changes will significantly improve your experience and help you achieve more with Hairdresser Simulator.

Remember to update your game and sync your files before gaming.

Here's what's new:

Added an option for real-time mirrors

Fixed black mirror bug

Translation fixes

100-day achievement not counting fix

Fixed a bug where NPCs would try to stand up if moved instantly

Fixes for environment issues in the salon course, basement and Chinese salons

Stations with two mirrors will now count as two stations (for workers)

Pedestrians shouldn't get stuck as often

Don't forget to join us on Discord for support and to get your questions answered promptly!

We value your feedback, so if this update doesn't improve your gameplay, please let us know.

Happy gaming!