1.0.3 - Hotfix

New Features

[color=white]Settings[/color] : The placement for the Settings window has been changed for better visibility! It is now at the top-right corner for easier access.

[color=white]Edit Widgets Settings [/color] : You can now edit your widgets easily by clicking on the Timer icon at the bottom of your Hot Corner. You can still edit your widgets through the Settings dropdown on your Mini-Bar.

[color=white]Collapse the Mini-Bar [/color] : The Mini-Bar can now be fully collapsed! Click on the “Egg” icon to fully collapse or expand it.

Changes & Fixes

Resolved an issue where pets would not wake up for days after returning from adventures.

Temporarily disabled the "Keep Cursor Within Active Display" setting.

Removed the minimum character limit for pet names.

Fixed an issue where players did not receive Jellystars after making a premium purchase.

Resolved a bug where Jellystars were not deducted after purchasing pets.

Fixed a recurring bug where changing scenes in windowed mode reverted the game back to full screen.

Resolved an issue where the Pet Customization Prompter asked to save changes even after saving.

Corrected a pop-up notification that displayed the wrong error prompt in the Pet Customization Menu. Players now will be notified appropriately when accessory is currently in-use by another pet.

Fixed an issue where the Collectibles menu couldn't open if the player level was over 20. Level value labels now support up to 4 digits.

Fixed an where players get stuck when registering with certain regions.

Corrected an issue where purchasing pets did not grant the “Worth It” Steam achievement.

Fixed the mislabeling of the Hollow Pill Shape Sticker in the Milestones Menu.

Corrected a typo in Gyoza’s description.

The state of the to-do list widget panel now saves properly when toggled.

Known Issues