CaseCracker2 update for 30 July 2024

July 30 update

Share · View all patches · Build 15197128 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 10:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed individual timeline bugs.
  2. The wall of thanks list has been updated to July 29th.
    Note: Besides adding wishlist + follow users, purchase + follow users can also be on the wall. Names should not contain special characters or other sensitive content.

