Update 0.9.2.0 - Sneak Peek upcoming combat changes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Clutchers,

Our team’s been burning the midnight oil, and we’ve got some juicy details about the next update, version 0.9.2.0. Check out what's coming your way soon!

Defensive vs Offensive Combat:

The Issues we aimed to resolve:

Energy resources were tied to both shields and offensive abilities, limiting offensive combat.

Auto-targeting for offensive abilities was instant, leaving no room for counteractions.

Basic attacks dealt too much damage compared to special abilities, making them less used.

The changes:

Now, your energy is exclusively for shields – no more tough choices.

Offensive abilities run on cooldowns, so no more energy drain.

We’ve added a lock-in time for offensive abilities, giving you a fighting chance.

Basic attack damage is dialed down, and special abilities are ramped up – time to get flashy!

Extra Tweaks:

Default key binds are now more intuitive: X for basic attacks and B for shields.

HUD Makeover

The Issues we aimed to resolve:

Health displayed only in numbers made it hard to read during races.

Energy meter placement was confusing, making it unclear if it indicated health or speed.

It was difficult to tell when abilities were ready.

The changes:

Health is now a green bar on the left – easy peasy.

Shields are a blue bar on the right.

Offensive abilities light up orange when they’re good to go.

Shields light up blue when ready.

Plus, we’ve made the HUD bigger and better.

More on the Horizon!

We’re confident these tweaks will amp up your combat experience, but we're not stopping here. More updates are cooking, so stay tuned!

Keep your engines revved and your eyes on the road – more excitement is just around the corner. Join the chat on our Discord Channel!

Catch you on the track!

The Cyber Clutch Team