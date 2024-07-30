 Skip to content

Factory Outlet Simulator update for 30 July 2024

BIG UPDATE 2

Helloooo everyone, <3

I haven't uploaded an update for a few days because I've been building an automation system. It's been requested a lot from you and I hope you enjoy it without any problems.

Keep up the good work. Thank you to everyone who helped us develop the game.

We are developing it together.

After hiring the automation engineer, you can choose how many products you want to produce from the “Machistart” application and leave the rest to the automation engineer. (You have to buy the raw material and if you cancel the production, the raw material is refunded. )

I am waiting for your comments and suggestions. Have fun <3

