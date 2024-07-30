Early Access Update - v0.304

The Emperor and State has now been updated to version 0.304. If you encounter any bugs or issues in the game, please use the in-game feedback feature or discuss them on our Discord.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where, after using Fetal Stabilizing Cream once during a miscarriage warning, the warning would reappear every turn.
- Fixed a potential error that could occur when a new force emerged within the country.
- Fixed an error in the text annotation of the window for humiliating the envoy.
Improving
- Bu Mubu Tai’s character portrait has been set to exclusive use and will no longer be used for selecting random candidates.
- Improved certain character portraits.
- Various other minor improvements.
Changed files in this update