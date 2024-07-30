 Skip to content

The Emperor and State update for 30 July 2024

Early Access Update - v0.304

30 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Emperor and State has now been updated to version 0.304. If you encounter any bugs or issues in the game, please use the in-game feedback feature or discuss them on our Discord.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where, after using Fetal Stabilizing Cream once during a miscarriage warning, the warning would reappear every turn.
  • Fixed a potential error that could occur when a new force emerged within the country.
  • Fixed an error in the text annotation of the window for humiliating the envoy.

Improving

  • Bu Mubu Tai’s character portrait has been set to exclusive use and will no longer be used for selecting random candidates.
  • Improved certain character portraits.
  • Various other minor improvements.

Changed files in this update

