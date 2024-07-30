0.4.1 EMD Locomotives & Timeline

EMD Locomotives



0.4.1 Update is adding pretty much the entire EMD GP and SD catalog. Over 25 locomotive models and 5 locomotive rebuilds, from the classic GP7 to the latest SD70ACe-T4, in the same detail quality as previous CME3/WAG locomotives.

Starting Timeline

Career Mode now has the option to select Starting Timeline (currently from 1950 to 2000) and Vehicle Region (currently US and WORLD).

A lot of vehicles, like trucks and unlocked vehicles, are still shared between both regions. New region-specific vehicles will gradually be added into the game with each update, focusing on creating a decent selection of unique vehicles for US and EU first and then possibly other regions as well.

Cosmetics and Weathering



New EMD locomotives also have custom cosmetics options. Using simple mask designs and up to 3 color combination (including custom colors) to create a variety of locomotive and railcar liveries for you railway.

Improved rust weathering effects and new locomotive soot effects were also added.

Railcars and Vehicle Size Options



Vehicle size options were added to add a variety of transport options, but keep the vehicle selection windows from getting overcrowded. Some newly added railcars now have options to easily select different sizes or types.

To test out new options and add new region-specific vehicles, I decided to start with coil railcars for some reason. Unique coilcar versions for US and EU were added, as well as new US boxcars.

US

42‘ Covered Coil Car

52‘ Covered Coil Car

55‘ Covered Coil Car



50' Boxcar

60' Boxcar



50' Hi-Cube Boxcar

60' Hi-Cube Boxcar



EU

BAA Coil Carrier

IHA Coil Carrier

BYA Coil Carrier

KIB Coil Carrier





Simple flatbed railcar was also added for early game transport of metals, construction materials or heavy equipment.

Fixes

Fixed Continue button from last update.

Fixed Research unlocks from last update.

Fixed camera jump when pausing game.

Fixed some camera control tied to game speed.

Lowered train station upkeep cost.