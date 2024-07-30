Hotfix #7 (4474)

To check the version, look at the second number on the top right of the main menu. If it contains 4474 or greater, you're good!

Changelog:

CRITICAL FIX: Blocking bug if you play the game twice in a single playthrough (a certain terminal command that would not work as intented, near the end of the game).

MODIFICATION: Improving the sound management for the game ending.

MODIFICATION: Auto focus on HDB search field when opening the window.

MODIFICATION: Ray WELLS Criminal record to avoid confusion with his car stealing past.

FIX: Incorrect date on a specific computer near the end of the game.

FIX: Typo in english.

If you have any issues, please join the discord server and report them!