The Operator update for 30 July 2024

Hotfix #7 (4474)

The Operator update for 30 July 2024

To check the version, look at the second number on the top right of the main menu. If it contains 4474 or greater, you're good!

Changelog:

  • CRITICAL FIX: Blocking bug if you play the game twice in a single playthrough (a certain terminal command that would not work as intented, near the end of the game).
  • MODIFICATION: Improving the sound management for the game ending.
  • MODIFICATION: Auto focus on HDB search field when opening the window.
  • MODIFICATION: Ray WELLS Criminal record to avoid confusion with his car stealing past.
  • FIX: Incorrect date on a specific computer near the end of the game.
  • FIX: Typo in english.

