Huhu, of course when I say "here's the final update this month" we finally find some pesky bugs! Thanks for the reports, the Plant one I've been trying to find for a good while!
Have fun
- Michele
V 1.3.1 b
Bugfixes
- Added note about animals needing to eat Soy Beans too for the Yugong challenge
- Fixed memory unlock mechanic getting unlocked later in Fast mode
- Fixed bug with circular logic on Huts sometimes not triggering correctly
- Fixed a rare bug with plants sometimes not completing planting
- Fixed a bug with loading sometimes not setting buildings active correctly
Changed files in this update