dotAGE update for 30 July 2024

1.3.1 b

Huhu, of course when I say "here's the final update this month" we finally find some pesky bugs! Thanks for the reports, the Plant one I've been trying to find for a good while!
Have fun

  • Michele

Bugfixes

  • Added note about animals needing to eat Soy Beans too for the Yugong challenge
  • Fixed memory unlock mechanic getting unlocked later in Fast mode
  • Fixed bug with circular logic on Huts sometimes not triggering correctly
  • Fixed a rare bug with plants sometimes not completing planting
  • Fixed a bug with loading sometimes not setting buildings active correctly

