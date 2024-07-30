 Skip to content

MAJOR The American War update for 30 July 2024

Narrative Update, Fixes and New Multiplayer Maps

Share · View all patches · Build 15196505 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 09:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

Thank you so much for you continued support. The game is really starting to shape up and I believe this is one of the strongest updates yet! The narrative storytelling overhaul has begun and the story will now be told in a more interesting way with 3D elements integrated with the 2D Comic panels. If you are interested in trying the single player with the improvements I would recommend resetting your save and starting over with all of the new fixes (there is a reset save button on the main menu). Please see below for the full list of fixes and updates:
SinglePlayer

  • Improved story telling technique with a new flashback room
  • Low Stamina effect added, screen sweat and breathing sound
  • Pickup volume reduced e.g. weapon pick ups, health pick ups, death sound
  • Headshots now have a hitmarker
  • Stopped boxes being too wobbly when stacked
  • Sprinting while crouched will now uncrouch you
  • Burning buildings now damage you when inside
  • Exploding barrel no longer causes a framerate drop
  • On death the game now respawns you at last checkpoint
  • Fall damage has been disabled
  • Weapons sway disabled while aiming down sights
  • Mission 1 skybox seam no longer visible
  • Fixed Mission 2 gap in the cave collapse
  • Gun firing after effect smoke burst bug fixed
  • Trees leaves not being visible from underneath fixed
  • Better skull model with animation for flying skull enemy (Thanks Rubber_Tech_Missouri)
  • Updated Mission 1 with new gameplay and updated visuals / layout

MultiPlayer

  • Multiplayer added Day-time Warehouse map
  • Multiplayer added Night-time Warehouse map
  • Multiplayer fixed multiple code errors
  • Removed Guest player mode from multiplayer was causing crashes

Again thank you all for the support!

