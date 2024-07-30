Narrative Update, Fixes and New Multiplayer Maps

Hi all,

Thank you so much for you continued support. The game is really starting to shape up and I believe this is one of the strongest updates yet! The narrative storytelling overhaul has begun and the story will now be told in a more interesting way with 3D elements integrated with the 2D Comic panels. If you are interested in trying the single player with the improvements I would recommend resetting your save and starting over with all of the new fixes (there is a reset save button on the main menu). Please see below for the full list of fixes and updates:

SinglePlayer

Improved story telling technique with a new flashback room

Low Stamina effect added, screen sweat and breathing sound

Pickup volume reduced e.g. weapon pick ups, health pick ups, death sound

Headshots now have a hitmarker

Stopped boxes being too wobbly when stacked

Sprinting while crouched will now uncrouch you

Burning buildings now damage you when inside

Exploding barrel no longer causes a framerate drop

On death the game now respawns you at last checkpoint

Fall damage has been disabled

Weapons sway disabled while aiming down sights

Mission 1 skybox seam no longer visible

Fixed Mission 2 gap in the cave collapse

Gun firing after effect smoke burst bug fixed

Trees leaves not being visible from underneath fixed

Better skull model with animation for flying skull enemy (Thanks Rubber_Tech_Missouri)

Updated Mission 1 with new gameplay and updated visuals / layout

MultiPlayer

Multiplayer added Day-time Warehouse map

Multiplayer added Night-time Warehouse map

Multiplayer fixed multiple code errors

Removed Guest player mode from multiplayer was causing crashes

Again thank you all for the support!