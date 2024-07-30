Narrative Update, Fixes and New Multiplayer Maps

Hi all,
Thank you so much for you continued support. The game is really starting to shape up and I believe this is one of the strongest updates yet! The narrative storytelling overhaul has begun and the story will now be told in a more interesting way with 3D elements integrated with the 2D Comic panels. If you are interested in trying the single player with the improvements I would recommend resetting your save and starting over with all of the new fixes (there is a reset save button on the main menu). Please see below for the full list of fixes and updates:
SinglePlayer
- Improved story telling technique with a new flashback room
- Low Stamina effect added, screen sweat and breathing sound
- Pickup volume reduced e.g. weapon pick ups, health pick ups, death sound
- Headshots now have a hitmarker
- Stopped boxes being too wobbly when stacked
- Sprinting while crouched will now uncrouch you
- Burning buildings now damage you when inside
- Exploding barrel no longer causes a framerate drop
- On death the game now respawns you at last checkpoint
- Fall damage has been disabled
- Weapons sway disabled while aiming down sights
- Mission 1 skybox seam no longer visible
- Fixed Mission 2 gap in the cave collapse
- Gun firing after effect smoke burst bug fixed
- Trees leaves not being visible from underneath fixed
- Better skull model with animation for flying skull enemy (Thanks Rubber_Tech_Missouri)
- Updated Mission 1 with new gameplay and updated visuals / layout
MultiPlayer
- Multiplayer added Day-time Warehouse map
- Multiplayer added Night-time Warehouse map
- Multiplayer fixed multiple code errors
- Removed Guest player mode from multiplayer was causing crashes
Again thank you all for the support!
