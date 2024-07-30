Bugs Fixed:

• fixed fullscreen toggle to save correctly now

• fixed a bug where quest markers are not removed when completing hand of king quest

• fixed a bug that caused charisma merit to not be tracked properly

• fixed a bug that caused merit to not count toward commissions

• fixed some russian translations

• fixed bug that causes groups to swap mercenaries unintentionally 98% sure this bug is fixed

• fixed brew potion ability work as intended, switching calculations to rely on mercenary level rather than token stacks

• fixed a display miscommunication for the movement bonus from executioner's challenge

• fixed locked groups not unlocking hopefully works this time - I apologize