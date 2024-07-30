 Skip to content

Sovereign Elect update for 30 July 2024

v.0.0.4.1

Bugs Fixed:

• fixed fullscreen toggle to save correctly now
• fixed a bug where quest markers are not removed when completing hand of king quest
• fixed a bug that caused charisma merit to not be tracked properly
• fixed a bug that caused merit to not count toward commissions
• fixed some russian translations
• fixed bug that causes groups to swap mercenaries unintentionally 98% sure this bug is fixed
• fixed brew potion ability work as intended, switching calculations to rely on mercenary level rather than token stacks
• fixed a display miscommunication for the movement bonus from executioner's challenge
• fixed locked groups not unlocking hopefully works this time - I apologize

