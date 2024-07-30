Patch Log - r.0.0e - Bug Fixes x5

Hi all,
here we go once again with some bug fixes!
- Walls can now be built correctly, but existing bugged ones can't be completed. Please ask a Game Master for help - he will help you delete them, then you'll place a new one and the GM will insta-build it for you.
- Fixed another instance where a player could jump below a Grokoton platform.
- Depositing heavy materials into a crafting station with the "Deposit All" button no longer causes materials to be lost of the station's inventory is full.
- It is now possible to track optional tutorial quests. If a new mandatory quest is assigned, the tracker will automatically switch to that one.
- The top-center Divine Trial UI now appears correctly when logging in inside an active Divine Trial.
- It is now possible for Aggressive players to steal the carts of other Aggressive players on Terra.
