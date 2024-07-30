 Skip to content

Fractured Online update for 30 July 2024

Patch Log - r.0.0e - Bug Fixes x5

Build 15196393 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 10:19:06 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

here we go once again with some bug fixes!

  • Walls can now be built correctly, but existing bugged ones can't be completed. Please ask a Game Master for help - he will help you delete them, then you'll place a new one and the GM will insta-build it for you.
  • Fixed another instance where a player could jump below a Grokoton platform.
  • Depositing heavy materials into a crafting station with the "Deposit All" button no longer causes materials to be lost of the station's inventory is full.
  • It is now possible to track optional tutorial quests. If a new mandatory quest is assigned, the tracker will automatically switch to that one.
  • The top-center Divine Trial UI now appears correctly when logging in inside an active Divine Trial.
  • It is now possible for Aggressive players to steal the carts of other Aggressive players on Terra.

